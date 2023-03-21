Sports media personality Marney Gellner shares breast cancer diagnosis

The beloved Bally Sports North host, play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter posted the news on social media, urging women to get a mammogram done.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 27, 2018.

Longtime Twin Cities sports personality Marney Gellner revealed in a social media post Tuesday that she is mounting a battle against breast cancer.

Gellner, a beloved studio host, play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter for Bally Sports North, shared that she went in Feb. 20 to have a routine mammogram performed.

"Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer," she posted.

I took this photo on Feb 20, the day of my annual mammogram, thinking it would be a cute idea to promote breast health. But the lighting was bad so I deleted it.

Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer. pic.twitter.com/3mYKGscw2U — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) March 21, 2023

Gellner went on to explain that her cancer was detected "very early" and that her treatment plan is to have a lumpectomy, followed by 3 weeks of radiation.

"I am SO thankful and blessed to have this option," Gellner tweeted to her followers. "Without early detection, I would be going down a much different road." She went on to urge all women to schedule a mammogram every year and called on men to support their partners.

Marney Gellner has built a strong following during more than two decades of work in the Twin Cities sports market. She currently handles studio hosting duties for Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx telecasts and regularly appears on Bally's coverage of the Minnesota Twins. She is also a frequent guest on the KFAN Power Trip morning show, playing The Initials Game many Fridays.

Gellner made a bit of history in 2018 when she did play-by-play for a Wolves game against the Chicago, becoming only the second woman in history to be the lead voice of an NBA game. In the spring of 2019 she broke down another barrier by becoming the first female in Twins history to do play-by-play during spring training simulcasts on Fox Sports North and WCCO Radio.

The announcement triggered an outpouring of love and support for Gellner from both media colleagues and fans.

Thanks for sharing Marney. Glad it was caught early. Your story/treatment is almost identical to mine when I was diagnosed in 2017. I've never forgotten how blessed/lucky I am to have had this relatively easy path compared to others. Wishing you a speedy recovery😊 — Laura Oakes (@LauraWCCO) March 21, 2023

No tougher fighter, no bigger heart. I love you Marney Gellner, you are a daily inspiration to me to be the best I can in this work. You got this. https://t.co/0eRj02ygrw — janashortal (@janashortal) March 21, 2023

Sending my dear friend @MarneyGellner love and prayers 🙏 today and everyday!!

You are one strong and brave woman who will absolutely kick cancers ass!

Appreciate you being brave enough to share your story with everyone...no doubt this will inspire many others too.

Love you Marns — Kevin Gorg (@Gorgamatic21) March 21, 2023

God bless you Marney! You got this. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/eBH1FEO1Or — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) March 21, 2023

Thoughts and prayers for you. I know you'll do well with your competitive spirit. — lou.nanne (@NanneLou) March 21, 2023

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: