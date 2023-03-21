Sports media personality Marney Gellner shares breast cancer diagnosis

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 27, 2018.
Longtime Twin Cities sports personality Marney Gellner revealed in a social media post Tuesday that she is mounting a battle against breast cancer.
Gellner, a beloved studio host, play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter for Bally Sports North, shared that she went in Feb. 20 to have a routine mammogram performed.
"Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer," she posted.
Gellner went on to explain that her cancer was detected "very early" and that her treatment plan is to have a lumpectomy, followed by 3 weeks of radiation.
"I am SO thankful and blessed to have this option," Gellner tweeted to her followers. "Without early detection, I would be going down a much different road." She went on to urge all women to schedule a mammogram every year and called on men to support their partners.
Marney Gellner has built a strong following during more than two decades of work in the Twin Cities sports market. She currently handles studio hosting duties for Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx telecasts and regularly appears on Bally's coverage of the Minnesota Twins. She is also a frequent guest on the KFAN Power Trip morning show, playing The Initials Game many Fridays.
Gellner made a bit of history in 2018 when she did play-by-play for a Wolves game against the Chicago, becoming only the second woman in history to be the lead voice of an NBA game. In the spring of 2019 she broke down another barrier by becoming the first female in Twins history to do play-by-play during spring training simulcasts on Fox Sports North and WCCO Radio.
The announcement triggered an outpouring of love and support for Gellner from both media colleagues and fans.
