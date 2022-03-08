Mask rules for school districts across the Twin Cities metro

With COVID-19 cases dropping, school districts across the metro area are changing their masking policies.

As the current COVID-19 wave in Minnesota and the rest of the nation continues to wane, school districts across the Twin Cities metro area are revisiting their COVID-19 policies and face mask guidelines.

With policies changing in districts around the metro area, KARE 11 made the following alphabetical list of school districts' latest guidelines on face masks.

Editor's Note: This is not a comprehensive or complete list of school districts in the Twin Cities metro. If you do not see your student's district, please go to their individual school district's website for their COVID-19 rules.

Anoka-Hennepin As of Feb. 18, face masks in schools are recommended.



I nver Grove Heights As of March 1, face masks are strongly recommended.



Jordan As of Nov. 11, face masks are strongly recommended.



Lakeville As of Feb. 28, face masks are no longer required.



New Prague Area As of March 1, face masks are not required unless between days six and 10 of the quarantine period.

North St. Paul-Maplewood As of Jan. 18, face masks are still required for students and staff.



Prior Lake-Savage Face masks are strongly recommended but not required.



