Mask rules for school districts across the Twin Cities metro

As the current COVID-19 wave in Minnesota and the rest of the nation continues to wane, school districts across the Twin Cities metro area are revisiting their COVID-19 policies and face mask guidelines.
With policies changing in districts around the metro area, KARE 11 made the following alphabetical list of school districts' latest guidelines on face masks.
Editor's Note: This is not a comprehensive or complete list of school districts in the Twin Cities metro. If you do not see your student's district, please go to their individual school district's website for their COVID-19 rules.
A
- Anoka-Hennepin
- As of Feb. 18, face masks in schools are recommended.
B
- Belle Plaine
- As of Dec. 20, face masks were "optional but encouraged" for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Bloomington
- As of Feb. 28, face masks in schools are no longer required.
- Brooklyn Center
- As of Aug. 11, face masks are still required for students ages 3 and older.
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
- Starting on March 7, face masks for students over the age of 5 are recommended. For children under the age of 2 who are enrolled in early education programs, face masks are required.
C
- Centennial
- Face masks are recommended, but are required when the COVID-19 positivity rate in a school goes beyond 5%.
- Central
- Face masks for students and staff are not required but are recommended.
- Columbia Heights
- As of Sept. 14, face masks are still required for students, staff and visitors.
E
- Eastern Carver County
- As of Feb. 22, face masks are no longer required but recommended.
- Eden Prairie
- As of Feb. 17, face masks are no longer required.
- Edina
- As of Feb. 23, face masks are now "strongly recommended."
F
- Farmington
- As of Jan. 3, face masks are no longer required indoors.
- Forest Lake
- Fridley
H
- Hastings
- As of Feb. 24, face masks are now optional.
- Hopkins
- As of Feb. 28, face masks are no longer mandated and are now strongly recommended.
I
- Inver Grove Heights
- As of March 1, face masks are strongly recommended.
J
- Jordan
- As of Nov. 11, face masks are strongly recommended.
L
- Lakeville
- As of Feb. 28, face masks are no longer required.
M
- Mahtomedi
- As of March 1, face masks are no longer required but recommended.
- Minneapolis
- As of Aug. 29, face masks are still required within school district buildings.
- Minnetonka
- As of Feb. 24, face masks are still required indoors.
- Mounds View
- As of Feb. 28, face masks are no longer required but recommended.
N
- New Prague Area
- As of March 1, face masks are not required unless between days six and 10 of the quarantine period.
- North St. Paul-Maplewood
- As of Jan. 18, face masks are still required for students and staff.
O
- Orono
- As of Feb. 22, face masks are strongly recommended.
- Osseo
- As of Feb. 28, face masks are no longer required and are now recommended.
P
- Prior Lake-Savage
- Face masks are strongly recommended but not required.
R
- Randolph
- Richfield
- As of March 8, face masks are recommended but are required in Health Services Offices, in preschool classrooms with children too young to be vaccinated and for children returning from quarantine.
- Robbinsdale
- As of Jan. 24, face masks are required except when outdoors.
- Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan
- As of March 1, face masks are no longer required.
- Roseville
- Starting March 14, face masks will no longer be required.
S
- Shakopee
- As of Feb. 22, face masks are recommended.
- South St. Paul
- South Washington County
- As of March 1, face masks are strongly recommended.
- Spring Lake Park
- As of March 4, face masks are strongly recommended but not required. However, policies are made on a school-by-school basis based on absence rates.
- St. Anthony-New Brighton
- As of Jan. 18, face masks are required.
- St. Francis
- As of Jan. 27, face masks are optional but required for children during days six through 10, following a five-day isolation period.
- St. Louis Park
- As of Jan. 14, face masks are required.
- St. Paul
- As of March 1, face masks are still required.
- Stillwater Area
- As of Feb. 12, face masks are no longer required but strongly recommended.
W
- Waconia
- As of Jan. 10, face masks are not required.
- Watertown-Mayer
- As of Oct. 29, face masks are no longer required.
- Wayzata
- As of Feb. 22, face masks are no longer required but are recommended.
- West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan
- As of March 2, face masks are recommended but no longer required.
- Westonka
- White Bear Lake
