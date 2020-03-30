Matson to continue therapy out of state

"We are excited about this move (Arik is pretty stoked too) as this new facility is well versed in caring for the type of injury that Arik has."

WASECA, Minn. — Waseca officer Arik Matson is headed out of state for the next phase of his physical therapy.

According to the family's CaringBridge page, Matson, who was shot in the head while responding to a call earlier this year, will be receiving care at another facility for the next couple of months.

"This week marks a big week for us. Arik will be flying out of state to continue his therapy for the next couple of months," read the CaringBridge post. "The rehab facilities in Minnesota currently don't have the capabilities to provide the type of care he needs. We are excited about this move (Arik is pretty stoked too) as this new facility is well versed in caring for the type of injury that Arik has."

The post did not specify where Matson was traveling to, but did say he will continue to accept videos from anyone who wants to offer their support. Those videos can be sent to MatsonStrong@gmail.com.