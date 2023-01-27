Joe Mauer selected to Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

The longtime Twins catcher will be inducted into the team's hall of fame on August 5.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have elected St. Paul native Joe Mauer to their Hall of Fame.

“Few players are as synonymous with Minnesota Twins baseball than Joe Mauer,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter in a release.

Mauer, who was drafted first overall in 2001, spent his entire career with the club, retiring in 2018.

During his 17-year career, Mauer racked up three batting titles, three Golden Glove awards, five Silver Sluggers and an AL MVP in 2009.

He leads the team all time in doubles with 428 and times on base with 3087.

He ranks second all-time for the Twins in:

games with 1,858

hits with 2,123

walks with 939

at-bats with 6,930

Mauer’s jersey #7 was formally retired by the Twins in 2019.

He will become eligible for the MLB's Hall of Fame next year.

“Joe’s incredible on-field career has been well documented while his impact on our community, state and region has been heartfelt and powerful. We are truly proud to see Joe inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame and believe it’s the next step to his eventual induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.” said St. Peter in the statement.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: