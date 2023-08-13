Minnesotans answer call to help in Hawaii

The Red Cross of the Dakotas' and Minnesota say they’ve deployed 11 volunteers from across the region.

MINNEAPOLIS — Videos from the Hawaiian island of Maui show devastation, as death tolls from what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire continue to climb.

"It is now what we consider to be a Level 6, and our Levels only go up to 7. That gives you an idea of the severity," said Dave Schoeneck, with the Red Cross.

This nonprofit is just one organization answering the call to help.

"Maui is about 2,500 miles from L.A., and getting materials and people there will be a huge undertaking," he said. "Part of the problem is we can't send hundreds of people into Maui because there is no place for people to stay."

Schoeneck with the local Red Cross says they've deployed 11 volunteers from across the region who are donating time, skills and compassion to support people affected by the wildfires.

"We send a good number of people who are skilled in mental health and emotional support and one of the biggest challenges helping people to cope with and begin the recovery process," he said. "Hand somebody a bottle of water and they say thank you and help someone figure out where to live next and how they will get back on their feet. That is one of the things that keep us coming back."

But they're not the only ones.

Ono Hawaiian Plates in North Loop in Minneapolis are holding a benefit on Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. to help support efforts in Maui.



According to a recent Facebook post, the event is sold out but the business is still hosting a food drive. Find more information about that event here.



Brian Ingram, who also owns several restaurants including Hope Breakfast Bar, shared that his nonprofit Give Hope MN will also be collecting supplies to take to the island.

Hormel Foods and the SPAM® brand are donating cash and products to the Maui Food Bank, and their longtime disaster relief partner Convoy of Hope to offer assistance directly to those impacted.

While it's all hands on deck, volunteers are gearing up to send more help in the days, weeks and months ahead.

"This is not going to be a two-week operation, it's going to be an opportunity that goes on for many months," he said.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+