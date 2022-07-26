Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

Mayo also ranked as the best hospital in Minnesota and took the No. 1 spot in multiple specialties.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota is the top hospital in the country, according to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Mayo also ranked as the number one hospital in the state, and was deemed the best in the country for diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

This is the seventh consecutive year the Mayo Clinic has topped the U.S. News rankings list.

"Were proud to again be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the nation," Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO said in a statement. "This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement."

#MayoClinic has once again been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for the seventh consecutive year by @usnews in its "Best Hospitals" rankings. https://t.co/EsnmBvnv4T #USNewsandWorldReport#BestHospitals pic.twitter.com/lVJmXzE8cw — Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) July 26, 2022

Rounding out the top five hospitals were Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, NYU Langone Hospitals in New York, the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Several other Midwest hospitals made the list, including Northwestern Memorial in Chicago at No. 9, Barnes-Jewish in St. Louis at No. 11, University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor at No. 17 and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago rounding out the rankings at No. 20.

In the Twin Cities-metro area, Abbott Northwestern Hospital was ranked No. 1 in Minneapolis-St. Paul, No. 2 in Minnesota and was nationally ranked in neurology and neurosurgery.

Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital took the number two spot for the Twin Cities area, followed by M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and United Hospital in St. Paul.

