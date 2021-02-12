Mayor Frey announces new workgroup focused on public safety; community leaders weigh-in

This comes as Minneapolis nears a grim milestone after two men were killed, bringing the city's total number of homicides so far this year to 91.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pointing to a painting inside the Stairstep Foundation in north Minneapolis,

long-time community leader Spike Moss reflects.

"I went to the first gang conference," he recalled. "It was in St. Louis in 1968, and when the problem hit here, I began the work."

Decades later, the City of Minneapolis grows closer to a record 97 homicides reached back in 1995, after two men were killed Wednesday night, bringing the city's total number of homicides so far this year to 91.

"The community has suffered, not in silence, but suffered," said Moss.

Today, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey brought together a community-led workforce, co-chaired by community activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong and Rev. Dr. DeWayne Davis, focused on public safety and accountability recommendations.

"In our city, there is no work more important than safety and accountability," said Mayor Jacob Frey, during an earlier press conference. "Having more opportunities for the kids and mentoring is what's going to help," says Charlie Adams, III.

While Moss has spent decades working toward solutions, he says it's important for the city to support "boots on the ground" organizations. "You got to have funding to do all those things, you got to have a program like 'A Mother's Love,'" he said.

Directly providing resources to those most at risk. "You got to get back into these schools, you got to talk to grade school kids and junior high school kids, to tell them to stay away from violence."

The workgroup will begin meeting Dec. 13.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, and the Office of Violence Prevention will also provide direct support to the group.