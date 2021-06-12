Mayor Frey selects MPD veteran Amelia Huffman for interim chief

Huffman, who has 27 years of experience with the Minneapolis police force, will lead the department after Chief Medaria Arradondo retires.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 6, 2021.

One day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced he's going to retire in January, Mayor Jacob Frey made a selection for interim chief.

Frey tapped Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman, who has 27 years of experience with the Minneapolis Police Department, to take over for Arradondo while the search for his replacement moves forward.

Deputy Chief Huffman will take over as the interim police chief on Jan. 15, 2022.

At a news conference Tuesday, Huffman thanked Mayor Frey for the opportunity and Chief Arradondo for his leadership, and explained why she wants the job in light of the challenges currently facing the city and department.

"I've lived in Minneapolis for 28 years and I love my city," she said. "I live in Uptown... and I can't tell you what a tremendous place I believe Minneapolis is. What we have to offer in terms of quality of life is fantastic and I would trade it for no place."

Huffman added that she recognizes the Minneapolis Police Department has significant challenges to address, "particularly in the most disenfranchised parts of our city."

When asked if she is interested in the permanent chief position, Huffman said she is and hopes to have more discussions about the role.

Frey confirmed that the search for Arradondo's permanent replacement will include a nationwide search. Chief Arradondo also said he is working with people within the department that could take over his post, but did not share any names.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey thanked Arradondo for his years of service to the department, saying he is "chock full of integrity" and "truly a son of Minneapolis."

When asked why he made the choice to retire in January and not seek a third term at the helm of the city's police force, Arradondo chalked his decision up to timing.