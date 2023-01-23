'Breached our sense of safety': Mayor Carter outlines actions to address shooting at St. Paul recreation center

In response to the shooting, Carter says he's working to ban firearms in St. Paul libraries and recreation centers, among other initiatives to curb youth violence.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced on Monday that he plans to work with the legislature to ban firearms in recreation centers and libraries after a teen was shot and critically injured last week.

"The tragic shooting that unfolded outside of Oxford Community Center last week breached our sense of safety in that sacred space, in one of the worst ways imaginable," Carter said.

The day after the shooting of a 16-year-old, identified in the criminal complaint as "JT", on Jan. 18, Carter told reporters that the suspect in the shooting outside the Oxford Community Center and Jimmy Lee Recreation Center was an employee of the city of Saint Paul.

The suspect, identified as Exavir Dwayne Binford, Jr., is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. According to the complaint, prosecutors allege Binford argued with two teens, eventually getting into a physical fight before allegedly pulling a gun and shooting one of the boys in the head.

"A young man was injured by gunfire, not only at the recreation center, but allegedly by one of the adults who was employed to care for him," Carter said. "This, by far, is the most gut-wrenching news I've ever had to deliver to this community."

In response to the shooting, Carter says the city is working with the Met Council and St. Paul Public Schools to improve after-school processes. The effort seeks to address what Carter says is "hundreds of unsupervised students" that "often flock into public spaces," giving conflict the opportunity to "brew" among them.

"These concerns demand our full attention," Carter said.

Carter says he plans to work with the St. Paul delegation in the legislature and Ramsey County officials to advance a bill "authorizing cities to ban guns at our libraries and recreation centers," which state law currently prohibits. Carter said the request was included in the city's legislative agenda even before last week's shooting occurred.

Calling it "insane" that state law prohibits cities from banning guns at rec centers and libraries, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter calls on the legislature to change the law this session. "We will either change that law at the capitol, or challenge it in the courts." @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/IKrz8rpuKe — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) January 23, 2023

"Whatever happens at the session, we will either change that law at the Capitol or in the courts. There is no reason for anyone other than a police officer to be allowed to have a gun at a rec center," he said.

Mayor Carter said he's also already ordered a "comprehensive audit of policies, practices, and resources pertaining to public safety, staff training in discipline and systems of support" in the city's recreation centers, and says a third party will conduct the assessment.

Binford, according to Carter, has officially been terminated in his role at the recreation center, saying new information coming to light about his past work conduct "makes it clear termination is only the beginning."

Carter said he learned for the first time on Friday of an incident in 2019 where Binford received a five-day suspension for a physical altercation with an 18-year-old patron at the recreation center. Video footage of the incident is currently being reviewed.

Carter says the recreation center will remain closed as the community focuses on "healing and recovery," and the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department will provide a specific timeline for its reopening at a later date.

For anyone seeking support following the shooting, Carter says mental health professionals will be on hand at the Black Youth Healing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Binford remains in custody in Ramsey County on $500,000 bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

