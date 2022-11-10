City leaders select new SPPD chief

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will announce his pick for the city's next police chief Tuesday morning.

Residents of St. Paul will soon know who will take the helm of their police department, following months of interim leadership.

In a press release Monday, the city announced Mayor Melvin Carter, along with other city and community officials, will reveal their pick for St. Paul police chief. The decision comes after a nationwide search yielded a list of 16 qualified candidates, who were eventually narrowed down to five finalists.

Finalists:

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis

Pamela Barragan, Commander

Kurt Hallstrom, Senior Commander

Axel Henry, Commander

Stacy Murphy, Assistant Chief

Once sworn in, the new chief will be appointed to a six-year term, succeeding interim Chief Jeremy Ellison, who took over the department following former Chief Todd Axtell's retirement earlier this year.

Carter will announce the incoming chief Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Paul City Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

