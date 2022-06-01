MDH confirms hepatitis A case in Minnesota

Officials say consumers should throw away FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25, 2022.

MINNESOTA, USA — There have been 17 confirmed hepatitis A illnesses linked to the FreshKampo and HEB strawberry brands in the United States.

One of the 17 cases was detected in Minnesota and tracked back to FreshKampo brand strawberries purchased from the Mississippi Market on March 21, 2022. The individual was not hospitalized and has since recovered from the illness.

Anyone who has purchased these brands between March 5, 2022 and April 25, 2022 is being asked to discard the fruit. The Minnesota Department of Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are actively investigating the outbreak.

News Release: State confirms illness associated with multi-state hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries https://t.co/8YDeZ7eLAq — mnhealth (@mnhealth) June 1, 2022

MDH says symptoms of the hepatitis A illness can be vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, yellowing of skin and eyes, dark urine and clay-colored stools. They say that the symptoms can typically be seen within 15 to 50 days of consumption of these contaminated products. It is important to contact your healthcare provider if you're experiencing any of these symptoms or if you believe you may have eaten either of these strawberry brands.

Officials urge vaccination as the most effective way to prevent the hepatitis A illness. "Vaccination is recommended for all children starting at age 1 year, for travelers to certain countries and for people at high risk for infection," according to the MDH news release.

For more information on the hepatitis A outbreak click here.

Watch more local news: