MDH tells people to, 'stop their social gatherings'

Assistant Health Commissioner Dan Huff gave this warning after Saturdays' report of 7,559 new Covid-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS — "We are asking people to stop their social gatherings," Dan Huff, Assistant Commissioner for the Health Protection Bureau, said in an interview with KARE 11.

Huff said people need to stay home. The state has repeatedly reported new daily records for COVID-19 cases lately. Huff urges people between the ages of 18-35 to get tested. It is now easier than ever for Minnesotans to do that.

With 10 saliva test sites running, more Minnesotans than ever are getting checked for COVID-19. The state reports 59,746 people took a test on Saturday, which is the most ever for one day.

"It was pretty simple," Erin Haan said after taking a test in Minneapolis, "My husband was exposed. He tested positive a few days ago," said Haan.

She said her husband has been in isolation since finding out he was exposed, and so far he has not presented symptoms. She hasn't either, but needed to get tested. Learning your spouse has COVID-19 is worrisome, but Haan has another reason to feel scared.

"I have cancer. So, yea it is," she shared.

Haan says she has stage-one breast cancer, and continues to receive chemotherapy.

"We just do our best," she said, about managing her health in this pandemic.

"This is an absolute critical and crisis phase for us in Minnesota," said Huff.

Huff said doing our best means doing a lot less.

MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff tells us, "We need to lay low. We need stop all of our social gatherings. This is an absolute crisis phase for us in Minnesota, and we need to do everything we can." @kare11 @mnhealth pic.twitter.com/GQbJ68nGw2 — Aaron Adelson (@AaronAdelson) November 15, 2020

"We need to lay low. We need to stop all of our social gatherings," he said.

That was a message Dr. Michael Osterholm shared to the nation on Meet The Press.

EARLIER on #MTP: Dr. Michael Osterholm says “our future is in our hands.” @Mtosterholm: “If we don’t ... stop swapping air with our neighbors, our friends, our colleagues, we are going to see these number grow substantially.” pic.twitter.com/KndOIGsd52 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 15, 2020

"If we don't basically take important steps like stop swapping air with our neighbors, our friends, our colleagues, we're going to see these numbers grow substantially," he said.

Stay home, they say, to keep first responders safe, to keep doctors safe, to keep Erin safe.