Meals on Wheels MN doubles deliveries ahead of storm

Meals on Wheels announced they would not be delivering meals on Thursday during the snow storm.

MINNEAPOLIS — As Minnesota prepares for more snow, Meals on Wheels MN is ahead of the game. The non-profit serves thousands of people across the Twin Cities, and they doubled up their meals on Wednesday.

"We just wanna make sure they have enough to last through Friday," volunteer, Shauna Brookings said.

Brookings and her mother, Tish Alexander, deliver meals in northeast Minneapolis every Wednesday. The branch of Meal on Wheels they deliver out of usually distributes 150 meal daily. They sent out close to 300 on Wednesday because they canceled Thursdays operations.

The non-profit had to shut down during the last big snowstorm because of the bad driving conditions. They planned ahead of this snow storm to help make sure their clients were taken care of.

The elderly make up 80% of the population they serve in Minnesota. Brookings says sometimes they are the only connection for people and the outside world.

"We bring them these gifts but they truly are the gifts for us," Alexander said.

Meals on Wheels MN is needing more volunteers. If you are interested in helping them, click here.

