Meals on Wheels volunteers play crucial role especially in extreme heat

They not only deliver meals, but also check in on the vulnerable.

MINNEAPOLIS — Programs like Meals on Wheels take an extra layer of importance when the weather gets too hot or too cold.

On top of delivering much needed meals, volunteers do a crucial thing by checking in and making sure the folks receiving those meals have adequate shelter and protection from the heat.

Neatly packed into coolers, portioned meals awaited volunteers at the Community Emergency Service center at Augustana Lutheran Church near downtown Minneapolis.

"I've been doing this for five years, and I've been involved with some other nonprofits but it just feels like the need just continues," John Beard said.

Dave Stenoien and John Beard were two of dozens of volunteers to cycle through, delivering not just the meals, but also a little bit of face time.

"The great thing about Meals on Wheels is you know we actually interact with them, so it's not just drop it off, and you get to see and say hi and you do it a few times and you get to know the people," Beard said.

"I appreciate it! what happened many years ago, I have an eating disorder so sometimes I forget, so 'just give him the Meals on Wheels!'" Marcus Benson said.

Benson reiterated how much he appreciates the program and the friendships he's made.

"Then several years ago, I met this guy named Jake, and he said, 'Hi Marcus this is for your cat, so I went, Cats on Wheels?' So once a month Jake shows up with a brand new bag of cat food."

And what better than a friendly face to remind people to take care of themselves in the heat.

"We'll talk about checking in on your neighbors, daily check-in's making sure that you have fans running that you should be trying to stay cool drinking lots of water," Stenoien said.