Mechanical problems cause car to crash into the Lazy Bear Grill

BARNUM, Minn. — A Carlton County restaurant suddenly became a drive-through on Sunday after an SUV with reported mechanical issues drove into the building, according to the county sheriff's office.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that around 10:45 a.m. Sunday it received calls that a car had crashed into the Lazy Bear Grill in Barnum.

Officials say during the investigation, they found that the 2004 Ford Expedition was driven by a 40-year-old Bloomington woman who experienced mechanical issues as she was turning off of County Road 6 into the parking lot.

The issue with the car's accelerator and steering sent it into an occupied parked car then into the corner of the building. According to the sheriff's office, the parked car was pushed into another parked vehicle, damaging both.

No one in any of the cars or the building was injured in the crash, officials say.

The sheriff's office says no criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

