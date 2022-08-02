Man arrested after standoff with police lasting more than 24 hours

Authorities said a standoff between police and a 31-year-old man ended Tuesday night, more than 24 hours after it began near Dassel.

DASSEL, Minn. — The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a standoff between police and a 31-year-old man that took place south of Dassel ended with an arrest Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, on Monday, Aug. 1 around 5:30 p.m. officers got a report about a 31-year-old man from rural Dassel who had threatened to shoot his family. The suspect also said he would harm law enforcement if they responded, officials said.

Police said the man was reported to have guns in his possession. He is prohibited from having firearms after an accident that occurred in November 2020, police said.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, police said they attempted to reach out to the man, a search warrant was obtained and the Kandiyohi Meeker SWAT Team responded to the house where police believed the man was.

Officers established a perimeter around the Dassel home and tried to talk the man into coming outside. After repeated attempts to get him to come outside failed, police said a "chemical irritant" was sent into the home.

The suspect still would not come out, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

Negotiations between police and the suspect continued throughout the day on Tuesday, Aug. 2 police said.

Finally, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, more than 24 hours after police first interacted with the suspect, officers said the man left the house and surrendered to police without further incident.

The suspect is being held in Meeker County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance. Police said the investigation into the suspect's threats is ongoing and may result in additional charges.

