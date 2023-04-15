Melting snow leads to huge surge on St. Louis River

Warmer weather has taken over Minnesota the past week, and has melted almost all of the snow on land.
But this means all of the snow has also melted into the rivers and waterways, leading to rising levels.
Some people took notice in northern Minnesota, capturing photos of the St. Louis River in Carlton, Minnesota, just about 10 miles from Duluth.
Rachel Barger posted this photo of the river crashing up near a bridge at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton on our "That's So Minnesota" Facebook page.
Ken Palmer also shared a couple of images of the river's level on our "That's So Minnesota" Facebook page.
Just over a decade ago, Jay Cooke State Park shut down for a similar reason.
The park had to close because of flood damage to Highway 210 nearby. The bridge over the St. Louis River was severely damaged back in 2012, and water and sewer services were unavailable.
