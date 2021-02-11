x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Melvin Carter leading, on pace to continue as St. Paul's mayor

The incumbent mayor faced seven challengers in the ranked-choice vote.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter held a strong lead late Tuesday in his re-election bid for mayor.

With 86 of the city's 95 precincts reporting, Carter had more than 60% of the vote, well above the 50% plus one threshold needed to get re-elected.

Carter faced seven challengers on the ranked-choice ballot.

There were no city council seats up for grabs, but there are some important school board races. There's also a ballot question that, similar to Minneapolis, poses a rent control ordinance to the voters.

Follow the latest results in the St. Paul's mayor's race on KARE 11's Election Results page.

Related Articles

In Other News

Election night in Minneapolis, St. Paul