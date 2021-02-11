Melvin Carter leading, on pace to continue as St. Paul's mayor

The incumbent mayor faced seven challengers in the ranked-choice vote.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter held a strong lead late Tuesday in his re-election bid for mayor.

With 86 of the city's 95 precincts reporting, Carter had more than 60% of the vote, well above the 50% plus one threshold needed to get re-elected.

Carter faced seven challengers on the ranked-choice ballot.

There were no city council seats up for grabs, but there are some important school board races. There's also a ballot question that, similar to Minneapolis, poses a rent control ordinance to the voters.