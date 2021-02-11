Melvin Carter wins second term as St. Paul's mayor

With all 95 of the city's precincts reporting, Carter had more than 61% of the vote, well above the 50% plus one threshold needed to get re-elected.

In the other citywide measure on the ballot Tuesday, St. Paul voters approved a rent stabilization ordinance, with nearly 53% of voters voting yes on the measure. The ballot question allows the city to adopt an ordinance to limit residential rent increases to no more than three-percent in every 12-month period, even if the occupancy were to change hands. Under the proposed ordinance, landlords would be able to request an exception.