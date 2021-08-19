Members of Blues Traveler injured after tour bus crashes near Winona

According to the State Patrol, the bus was traveling west on Interstate 90 in Winona County around 6:30 a.m. when it crossed the median and went off the road.

WINONA, Minn. — Members of the band Blues Traveler suffered minor injuries after their tour bus lost control and entered a ditch in southern Minnesota Thursday morning.

Singer and harmonica player John Popper was injured in the crash, as well as two other men -- Mateo Rodriguez and David Derrick. They were taken to Winona Health for treatment.

In a Facebook post, the band thanked emergency personnel for helping them to safety.

This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median. Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained... Posted by Blues Traveler on Thursday, August 19, 2021

On his personal Facebook page, Popper said he's "largely fine" and thanked fans for their support.