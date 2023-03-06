'The need is deeply critical' | Memorial Blood Centers issues plea for donors

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in March 2022.
St. Paul-based Memorial Blood Centers is calling for Minnesotans to give blood amid an ongoing donor shortage.
On Monday, March 6, MBC issued a "blood emergency," citing winter storms, cold and flu season, fewer first-time donors and fewer donors post-pandemic as reasons for the current shortage, MBC said.
"Each winter we struggle to maintain blood donations, and this year is no exception,” said Wendy Capetz, senior executive director of enterprise marketing for Memorial Blood Centers. “But now the need is deeply critical and may begin to affect our local hospitals. We need more Minnesotans to give blood, host blood drives, and spread the word about the need for donations.”
MBC is also looking for platelet donors to help people undergoing chemotherapy treatments, those with bleeding disorders, new moms and more.
On Thursday, March 23, Health Fair 11 is hosting its Spring Blood Drive with Memorial Blood Centers from 1-7 p.m. at the Minneapolis Marriot West Hotel.
Donors will be treated to Eileen’s Colossal Cookies and vintage Memorial Blood Centers t-shirts. All presenting donors will also have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton on April 9.
To reserve a donation time, click here. Walk-in donors will be accepted as space allows.
Not sure if you can donate blood? According to MBC, you can give blood every 56 days and platelet donors can give twice per month. Donors must also be:
- In good health
- 17 years or older—16 with written parental consent
- At least 110 pounds (female donors 16-18 have additional height and weight requirements)
- Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
- Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Restrictions to donating blood include:
- If you've experienced symptoms of COVID-19 or had a positive diagnostic test in the last 14 days, or are on self-quarantine restrictions
- Have medical-related restrictions that include: uncontrolled hypertension; recent history of cancer, leukemia, or lymphoma; as well as risk of exposure to hepatitis, HIV, or AIDS; etc.
- Certain international travel may temporarily or permanently defer you from donating if you have traveled or lived in a malaria-endemic area
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.