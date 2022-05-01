Memorial Day events in Twin Cities metro honor fallen servicemembers

Read on for a list of events in the Twin Cities honoring members of the United States military who made the ultimate sacrifice.

MINNEAPOLIS — This Memorial Day marks the return of many in-person events around the state, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read on for a list of weekend events in and around the Twin Cities honoring fallen United States servicemembers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you'd like us to add an event we may have missed, text event details to (763) 797-7215. Remember to text; don't call.

Saturday

Anoka County

The Anoka County Veterans Council is sponsoring Memorial Day services at two sites in Coon Rapids, Morningside Memorial Gardens and and Bunker Hills Park.

The first service is at 10 a.m. at the Field of Honor, Morningside Memorial Gardens, 11800 University Ave. NW in Coon Rapids. The second ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Bunker Hills War Memorial Park, located at Foley Boulevard and Main Street in Coon Rapids.

A family picnic will be held at the Bunker Hills War Memorial Park following the ceremony. All are welcome.

St. Paul

The grand reopening of St. Paul's historic Fort Snelling will take place Memorial Day weekend — May 28-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — a culmination of $34.5 million in improvements ($19.5 from the state and $15 million in private funding).

The project includes a new visitor center inside a revamped 1904 cavalry barracks. The building essentially sat empty since the 1980s. The visitor center will give them more room for exhibits and programming.

Monday

Bloomington

American Legion Post 550 will host its Annual Memorial Day Parade on May 30, beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade route, which will leave Ziegler CAT, then go east on 94th Street and south on Lyndale Avenue, eventually ending at the Bloomington Cemetery located at 10340 Lyndale Avenue South, where a Memorial Day service will be held, beginning at 10 a.m.

After the service ends, members of the Honor Guard will then drive over to Dawn Valley Cemetery along Bush Lake Road for that Memorial Day service, which begins around 11 a.m.

Minneapolis

The popular Memorial Day Ceremony at the Soldier’s Memorial in Lakewood Cemetery returns this year after a two-year hiatus.

The ceremony runs 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is free and open to all members of the public. Seating will be provided but of course we encourage you to bring your own chairs and blankets as well, especially if you arrive closer to the start of the ceremony, since seats fill up fast.

Richfield

The Honoring All Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the memorial site at 6429 Portland Ave, beginning at 2 p.m. The ceremony will honor all United States Military Veterans, and will include guest speaker Captain Dennis R. Darnell, USMC Ret., who served during Vietnam.

The event is free; held rain or shine. Please bring your own chair.

St. Paul

North St. Paul's annual Memorial Day Commemoration will take place at Veteran's Park Monday beginning at noon. Attendees are encouraged to gather at 11:45 a.m.

Honor Guards from the North St. Paul VFW Post 1350 and American Legion Post 39 will fire a 3-volley salute, provide flag detail and play taps. Sergeant Major Thomas Trost, U.S. Army (retired) will provide brief remarks.

The event is free and open to the public.

