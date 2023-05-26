Memorial Day 2023: Activities and events around Minnesota

From Fort Snelling to St. Cloud, here's a look at some of the events and activities happening around the metro and greater Minnesota this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Memorial Day weekend has finally arrived, and that means it's time to get outside and celebrate the kickoff to summer.

Whether you're looking for events honoring our nation's veterans and those who died in the line of duty or fun activities for the whole family, here's a look at what's happening around the metro and greater Minnesota this weekend.

Friday, May 26

Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins are just around .500 right now, but they're leading the AL Central division. Head on over to Target Field to cheer on the hometown team as they host the Toronto Blue Jays for a Memorial Day weekend series.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and 1:10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, May 27

St. Paul

Historic Fort Snelling is rededicating the reconstructed 1820s fort flag pole. Historically the flag pole lasted about 10-15 years before the army had to replace it.

There will be a short ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. to put up the large garrison flag for the first time since 2021.

Minneapolis

Need some fresh food for a Memorial Day get-together? The Minneapolis Farmers Market is open daily, but a full list of vendors shows up on Saturdays and Sundays.

Over 100 vendors generally show up on weekends at the farmers market open from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on 312 East Lyndale Ave N.

For more information on farmers markets in the city of Minneapolis, click here for details.

Sunday, May 28

Duluth: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery

The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Duluth is hosting its Memorial Day program beginning at 1:30 p.m. with pre-ceremony music by the 34th ID Boots & Brass.

Monday, May 29

Cottage Grove: Memorial Day Ceremony at City Hall

The city of Cottage Grove will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at City Hall, hosted by the Mississippi Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (BTYR).

Emceed by a BTYR member and Council Member Justin Olsen, keynote speakers will include Fire Captain and current Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Nick Arrigoni.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held outdoors, starting at 10 a.m. Click here for details.

Eagan: Murph Memorial Day Challenge

This year, the 10th Annual Murph Memorial Day Challenge heads to the Viking Lakes campus at the TCO Stadium Plaza. The workout includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run in honor of avy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y., who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.

Hudson, WI: Music in the Park

Stop by Lakefront Park near the intersection of 1st and Locust in Hudson for the 2nd Annual Memorial Day Music in the Park featuring Joshua Lassi, the Jake Nelson Band, Tim Sigler and Navy Veteran, Sailor Jerri.

Minneapolis: Lakewood Cemetery

Lakewood Cemetery is holding its annual ceremony at the Soldier’s Memorial, followed by a free, family-friendly celebration with activities and refreshments.

St. Paul: Fort Snelling

Historic Fort Snelling staff will be dressed in 1890s military costuming to present “Decoration Day” speeches that reflected on past conflicts, especially the American Civil War, commonly heard during the late 1800s.

St. Cloud: Metropolitan Veterans Council Memorial Day Observance

The St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council is hosting a Memorial Day Observance at the St. Cloud VA's Building 96, beginning with a ceremony at 10 a.m.

The ceremony, which is free to attend, will include music from the St. Cloud Municipal Band.

