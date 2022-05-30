Memorial Day boaters, travelers should keep an eye on the weather

Emergency officials are encouraging boaters and travelers to watch for weather warnings before you head out.

SPRING PARK, Minn. — When severe weather hits, the last place you want to be is out in the middle of nowhere with your vehicle, or the middle of the lake with your boat.

That's why emergency officials say it's important to be prepared as we head into summer storm season.

The season is kicking off with a strong series of storms here on Memorial Day, which may pose a threat to many boaters this holiday weekend.

"Everyone wants to get out on the lake, especially coming into the summer,” Hennepin County Water Patrol deputy Jennifer Lyrec says.

Lyrec and her fellow deputies will be out on the water this Memorial Day in case any boaters get caught up in the storm, but she is recommending that boaters take time now to prepare themselves.

“Make sure you have a life jacket for everyone on board, a throwable floatation device and a fire extinguisher,” Lyrec says.

"If you know a storm is coming and you still want to go out, make sure you're staying close to where you put your boat in or your home."



If you're caught in a storm on the water, the Minnesota DNR recommends heading to the closest shore, hit the waves at an angle and reduce your speed to minimize the pounding of the waves.



The DNR says the biggest concern when you’re out on the water is lightning, because often times your boat is the tallest point in your area and it could be hit.



State Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says even a quick car ride in this weather can put you in a tough spot.



If you're driving home tonight from the cabin or campground he recommends tracking the storm on your phone so you know when to leave.



"If we're talking about tornadoes or damaging winds, know where you're going to go to be safe,” Kelly says.



Emergency officials say possibly the most important thing is to just keep an eye on the weather.

If you're going out on a boat, or leaving home for a road trip, make sure you have your phone with you and make sure it's charged.

They also recommend bringing a radio so you can keep tabs on everything that's going on with the weather.

