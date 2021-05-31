Memorial Day ceremonies and events return after pandemic hiatus

While some ceremonies were still virtual this year, many events were held in person to remember and honor our fallen service members.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Memorial Day morning, tens of thousands of American flags could be seen on every grave across Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

The nonprofit "Flags for Fort Snelling" was able to return this year, with volunteers placing flags all day Sunday.

While not open to the public, Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar gathered in the morning at Fort Snelling National Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony.

"Standing out here today, it's just that reminder of what we have in common," Gov. Walz said. "There's no politics in this place. There's just patriots and that's the thing that always moves me."

Sen. Klobuchar said being at Fort Snelling National Cemetery for Memorial Day was even more meaningful this year as her father, Jim Klobuchar, was laid to rest here earlier in the month.

This morning, I attended a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Fort Snelling, where we laid my dad to rest earlier this month.



— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 31, 2021

"He always wrote about the ordinary people doing extraordinary things and that's our veterans and now he is buried among those heroes," Sen. Klobuchar said.

At Veterans' Memorial Amphitheater in St. Louis Park, American Legion Post 282 hosted a Memorial Day Service in the morning.

"Tears me up," said Dick Brammer, part of the St. Louis Park American Legion Post 282 Color Guard. "It's all about the people that didn't come back."

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis decided to hold its Memorial Day ceremony virtually this year (you can watch it, here) but they also had events going on at the cemetery all day.

Memorial Day is their busiest day of the year.

"So many more people this year. People have always come out on this day and made it a great day for us, but this whole weekend we've just had so many people coming out," said Chris Makowske, president of Lakewood Cemetery.

Events at the cemetery included walking tours, origami classes and a Living Memory Tree where visitors were invited to write on a piece of ribbon about a loved one they've lost and then tie it to the tree.

"It's a big day for cemeteries. All kinds of people coming out to be able to put flowers, remember stories about the people in their lives who have made a difference," Makowske said.