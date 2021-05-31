Memorial Day events around the metro

Here are four local events for you to pay your respects to the service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Memorial Day we remember our veterans who lost their lives protecting the American way of life.

Starting at 9 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Stillwater, located at 138 Pine Street West. There will be a flag raising, and a flyover from the T-6 Thunder Flight Team is scheduled for noon. Seating is limited, and guests are asked to bring chairs for the 30 minute event.

At Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, the normally-scheduled ceremony has moved online. The recording can be viewed here. For those who still want to visit the historic site at 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, guided walking tours are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music in the late morning, and a variety of activities throughout the day. More information on things to do at Lakewood on Monday is available here.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the state capitol will host a service starting at 3 p.m on TPT. The state made the decision to hold this event virtually in 2021, with hopes it will return to an in-person gathering next year. Get more information on the event here.