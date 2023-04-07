Men killed in Bloomington murder-suicide last winter involved in investment fraud scheme

According to the SEC, Spartan Trading Company raised $3.7 million from Minnesota investors and the three men pocketed $1.9 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — When three men were found dead in a pickup truck in a Bloomington parking lot in February, it took just days for police to piece together what happened, with the help of surveillance video.

Chief Booker Hodges said Richard Myre met in the truck with Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick for an hour and a half before shooting Dale. Then Myre struggled with Dominick and shot him seven times before turning the gun on himself.

"That is the 'what' happened. The 'why'...we are still trying to figure that out," Hodges said in February.

Now, documents filed in federal court allege the three men were running an investment fraud scheme that raised $3.7 million from dozens of Minnesota investors and put $1.9 million of that money into their own pockets.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, "Spartan Trading Company" — run by Myre and the Dahmens — was unregistered and signed up investors on the premise of pooled day trading.

But the feds say Spartan Trading was a sham and Myre gave investors phony "profit" checks and phony accounting records that showed consistently positive monthly returns in order to keep the investors.

According to police and the SEC, Myre and the Dahmens met on that fateful day to discuss trading activity and organizational structure, but it turned into Myre committing a murder-suicide.

"Regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, it's a tragedy," Hodges said in February.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: