Mendota Heights company works virtually with those suffering from depression

Residential Transitions, Inc. has started a virtual rec program to socialize with those who are struggling in isolation.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — On Wednesday, trivia was on the agenda.

Josh Vopat and Jake Lindsey started the game.

Heather from West St. Paul and others joined virtually. Typically they'd be out and about together.

"We get out to music in the parks and different festivals different museums," said Vopat.

But COVID-19 has changed those plans.

"Doing the best we can," said Vopat.

Josh and Jake work at Residential Transitions Inc., serving hundreds of people throughout the metro with mental illness or disabilities.

"Depression, anxiety, we also work with some folks with suicide ideation, alcohol, chemical dependency among other issues.," said Vopat. "If they don't have those socialization aspects they are more likely to turn to those things."

He is a recreation coordinator starting social gatherings and trips. The implementation of social distancing has limited Josh and Jake's ability to have those kinds of activities.

So they started a virtual rec program with 8 hours of content a day.

That gives people like Heather some kind of a social gathering.

"We're doing what we can to still fill that void for them because at the moment there isn't a lot out there to fill that void," said Vopat.

Other than trivia, Josh and Jake play bingo, jeopardy, sing karaoke, or even just talk with the dozens of people who join in.

"They really appreciate to have those activities to turn to in these times," said Vopat.

"This has kind of gotten me to get to know the different people at different locations so it's been good," said Mary who joined in virtually.

Isolation is tough for our most vulnerable, but even a simple game of trivia makes a difference.

"At the moment we're happy we're able to do this," said Vopat.