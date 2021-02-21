Mendota man dies in snowmobile crash on Gull Lake

According to officials, deputies responded to reports of a crash just before 11:20 p.m. Friday on the northwest side of the shoreline of Birch Island.

EAST GULL LAKE, Minn. — An 18-year-old Mendota, Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday night on Gull Lake near Birch Island in Cass County.

The driver of the snowmobile was located near the crash scene with serious injuries. A friend of the victim that was also riding a snowmobile in the area was administering CPR when authorities arrived. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in St. Cloud, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, this is the fourth serious snowmobile crash in Cass County this month.