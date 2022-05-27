After difficult week, mental health experts encourage people to get outside this weekend

“Just to get away from people. Just getting out on the middle of the lake is perfect,” McCrory says.



We could all use a mental break after the week we’ve just had — the ongoing situation in Uvalde, Texas is hitting many people especially hard.



Shannah Mulvihill is the executive director at Mental Health Minnesota. She says her office has been getting a lot of calls and emails from people who are having a difficult time processing everything that has happened this week.



"There's been so much, just so much that people have had to deal with. So, when it seems like one more thing, it just feels overwhelming,” Mulvilhill says.



That's why she's encouraging people to focus on mental health this Memorial Day weekend, to get outside like Marcus, and find what works for you.



"Take a walk, order in, go out, see friends, watch a movie. Play with your kids, find something to do that takes your mind off all the things that are happening in the world that we just can’t control,” Mulvihill says.



She says it might also be helpful for some people to “unplug” and put their phone away for a few hours.