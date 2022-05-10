Merryl Tengesdal, world’s first and only Black woman U-2 pilot, visits St. Paul students

Inside a packed auditorium at the St. Paul school, retired Air Force Colonel Merryl Tengesdal shared a message of hope. "Since I was 7 years old, I saw myself being an astronaut, and ever since that age, I did everything in pursuit of that," said Tengesdal. Since then, Tengesdal has shattered many barriers. She's not just a motivational speaker, a personal fitness trainer and a former reality TV star, but she's also the first and only Black woman to fly the Air Force's U-2 spy plane in its 67-year history.

She even takes on the nickname seen on her shirt.



"The U-2 is called the 'U-2 Dragon Lady,'" she said. "We have this saying, 'You have to fight the dragon to dance with the lady.' The reasoning is because it is one of the most challenging aircrafts to fly," she said.



Tengesdal was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, and says her humble beginnings help her connect to students who may come from similar backgrounds.



"These kids in this area remind me of myself," she said. "Maybe some of their upbringing is similar to mine, and not the ideal family situation, but what they need to understand is that builds character," she said.



Although Tengesdal says she didn't make it to NASA, she's grateful for the journey.



"I try to tell these kids, 'Even if you don't make it, the journey is well worth it.'"



And her journey is far from over, as she continues to inspire the next generation to dream big.