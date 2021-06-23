Beaches at Bde Maka Ska, Lake Hiawatha closed due to E. coli

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation board will retest the water at Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two popular metro area beaches are temporarily closed because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Thomas Beach at Bde Maka Ska and Lake Hiawatha Beach are closed as of June 22. Water at these beaches will be resampled on Wednesday, June 23, and the MPRB will reopen them once bacteria levels are back within state guidelines.

The MPRB says the E. coli levels are likely the result of heavy rain from over the weekend that sent more storm water into the lakes. So far, there haven't been any reports of illnesses connected to swimmers at the beaches.