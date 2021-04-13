Live updates: Minneapolis, St. Paul several other metro cities implement curfews Tuesday night

Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Columbia Heights and Crystal have all set curfews beginning 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Community members gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department

5 p.m.

Demonstrators gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tuesday evening, two days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

4:30 p.m.

Several cities are implementing curfews Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in anticipation of potential unrest after Daunte Wright was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Columbia Heights, Maple Grove and Crystal have all set curfews beginning 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Champlin enacted a curfew from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Brooklyn Park announced a curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be certain exceptions, including people traveling to and from work, people attending religious services, emergency personnel, anyone experiencing homelessness, and members of the news media.

A press release Tuesday from the City of Minneapolis said exemptions will be granted to specific community patrol organizations, including A Mother Love, Center for Multicultural Mediation, Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), Corcoran Neighborhood Organization and T.O.U.C.H. Outreach, Change Equals Opportunity (C.E.O.), Restoration Inc., and We Push for Peace.

Multiple counties, including Hennepin and Ramsey counties, enacted curfews Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday evening demanding justice after 20-year-old Wright, a Black man, was killed by Potter during a traffic stop Sunday just before 2 p.m. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, who is white, and had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. On Tuesday, Potter, along with Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, announced their resignations.

The Washington County Attorney's Office told KARE 11 Tuesday that Potter may be charged as early as Wednesday.