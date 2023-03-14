Metro Transit announces temporary closure of Uptown station's indoor waiting area

A statement from Metro Transit says while it plans to reopen the space later this year, it won't do so until contracted security officers are in place.

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit officials announced the indoor waiting area at its Uptown Transit Station will temporarily close Thursday, citing recent challenges to thwart property damage, litter and "other unwanted behaviors."

A statement on Metro Transit's website says while it plans to reopen the space later this year, it won't do so until contracted security officers are placed there — in addition to five other locations.

"We are committed to making facility improvements that will help make these spaces more inviting, and to bringing contracted security officers to locations where a stronger official presence is most needed," the statement read.

Among the locations the transportation organization plans to staff with security officers is south Minneapolis' Blue Line Lake Street/Midtown Station, where a transgender woman was brutally attacked last month, suffering severe injuries.

It was that attack that prompted Minnesota lawmakers to consider a bill in the days that followed, that would fund an intervention task force for light rail safety, including the addition of social workers' presence in public transportation.

Metro Transit says that while the Uptown waiting area is closed, workers will deep clean it and make repairs. The statement also said shelters outside the waiting area have already been installed in an effort to better protect travelers from the elements.

The Metropolitan Council, which provides essential services and infrastructure to people, places and organizations throughout the Twin Cities, will vote Wednesday on a contract that would bring security to various Metro Transit stations as early as this spring.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: