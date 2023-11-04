Metro Transit awarded nearly $240 million in federal funding for Rapid Bus Transit line in east metro

Metro Transit says Gold Line buses will provide a reliable connection from Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury to downtown Saint Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota leaders announced the Federal Transit Administration has awarded Metro Transit $239 million for their Bus Rapid Transit project, the Metro Gold Line. The federal funding will make up more than half of the funding for the project, which is just over $505 million.

“Each day, transit systems connect Minnesotans to their jobs, schools, grocery stores and countless other opportunities, all while reducing traffic congestion and pollution,” said Sen. Tina Smith. “The Metro Gold Line will help connect people across the region to jobs, housing options and other key destinations.”

Minnesota Democratic Sens. Smith and Amy Klobuchar were part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden’s administration enacted in 2021. It’s where the federal funding for the Gold Line stems from, with other funding coming from Washington and Ramsey Counties, as well as the state.

“Investments in public transit make it easier for Minnesotans to get to school, work, and other destinations while reducing traffic congestion and pollution,” said Klobuchar.

Metro Transit says Gold Line buses will provide a reliable connection from Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury to downtown Saint Paul, with buses slated to run every 10-15 minutes, seven days a week. This is the first bus rapid transit line with bus-only lanes. They will make up 70% of the 10-mile line.

The Metropolitan Council estimates that this transit project will create approximately 4,400 jobs.

Republican critics have previously spoken out against expanding public transportation, citing a drop in passengers and an increase in crime. Metro Transit reports a 43% increase in ridership from 2021 to 2022. They also saw a 145% jump in crime with narcotics and weapons. It is what led to Metro Transit implementing a Safety and Security Action Plan this winter.

