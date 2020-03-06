Metro Transit bus, Northstar service to resume Wednesday morning

Metro Transit suspended bus, train and light rail service last week during the unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

Metro Transit buses and the Northstar Commuter Rail will resume service starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

While they are still assessing some damage to light rail infrastructure and facilities, Metro Transit expects Blue and Green Line service to resume on Thursday. An update on light rail service will be provided by Wednesday evening.

Riders are encouraged to sign up for Rider Alerts to learn of any potential detours or schedule changes.

While bus service resumes Wednesday morning, there is expected to be ongoing and changing detours for many buses, including routes 5, 7, 11, 18, 21 and 23.

In a statement posted on the Metro Transit website, General Manager Wes Kooistra thanked everyone for their continued patience as they work to restore service.