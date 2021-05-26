Metro Transit lifting capacity restrictions Friday; masks still required

Gov. Walz previously announced that the state will end remaining restrictions on outdoor limits and indoor activities by May 28.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the warm weather approaches and people flock to local restaurants, bars and sporting events, Metro Transit staff say riders may notice a few changes this Friday.

"The weather is getting really nice and people want to get out and about, go to twins games," said Brian Funk, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Metro Transit. "There are two things, and the first thing is our onboard capacity limits are lifted."

Following Gov. Tim Walz's dial-back of COVID-19 restrictions, Metro Transit will end capacity limits on buses and trains this week. Gov. Walz previously announced that the state will end remaining restrictions on outdoor limits and indoor activities by May 28.

But Funk says some safety precautions will still remain for drivers on buses and trains.

"Drivers are going to continue to have the physical barrier to keep them safe, and minimizes interactions so if someone is traveling while ill, we don't have to worry about that," said Funk.

He says as capacity limits are lifted across the board, masks are still required.

"We know that there is a high percentage that are vaccinated, but there's a high number of youth who are just getting the ability to get vaccines, and children who don't have an option yet," said Funk.