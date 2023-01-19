Metro Transit reports significant increase in crime on buses and trains

The reported increase in calls for service follows a nationwide trend.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Crime reports for narcotics and weapons each increased by over 145% from 2021 to 2022, according to data presented to the Met Council by Metro Transit Interim Police Chief Rick Grates.

“It’s definitely a national trend with the epidemic we’re seeing,” said Grates.

According to Metro Transit, crime reports for the following offenses increased:

Narcotics, by 182%

Weapons, by 145%

Liquor Law violations, by 92%

Assault, by 28%

Metro Transit is currently implementing its Safety and Security Action Plan, which the organization says was the result of the Citizens League’s Transit Safety Conversation and a police work group from February 2022.

The plan consists of 40 “action items,” which Metro Transit breaks into three categories: improving conditions on the system, training and supporting employees and engaging customers and partners.

Ridership on Metro Transit increased from 2021 to 2022, but still remains below pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

Overall ridership trends started declining around 2014, when ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft gained popularity, according to Dr. P.S. Sriraj, the director of the Urban Transportation Center at the University of Illinois Chicago.

