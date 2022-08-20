Next few months critical to increasing Metro Transit ridership

Metro Transit said they’re currently experiencing half of the ridership they had pre-pandemic, and they need “a couple hundred” more train operators.

MINNEAPOLIS — The next few months are important for Metro Transit. Drew Kerr, a spokesperson for the agency, says late August and early September is a time of year when typically pick up.

“When the Vikings are playing and the Twins are in town and the state fair is happening and schools are back in session, this is really the time of year when we see our highest ridership,” Kerr said.

A boost in patrons comes at a time when Metro Transit is scaling back operations. Saturday, new changes went into effect, slightly limiting some bus route and train operations. Instead of running every 12 minutes, the light rail will run every 15 minutes.

Kerr said the changes partly stem from hiring challenges that many industries are still facing.

“We need a couple hundred more operators,” Kerr said. “We’d like to hire them yesterday, really, to provide this service.”

This year, Kerr says Metro Transit will job opportunities up on the electronic billboards at Vikings games.

“We’re still down about half from where we were when the pandemic started in 2019,” Kerr said.

