Met Council, Hennepin County approve revised Blue Line extension route

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities officials say construction to extend the METRO Blue Line route from downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park is authorized to begin in 2025, following 18 months of planning in conjunction with community members.

A statement Wednesday from the Metropolitan Council said the extension was approved in partnership with the Hennepin County Board after the Corridor Management Committee issued its revised route recommendation to the bodies earlier this month.

"I believe the benefits of the new route exceed the original route, from providing needed transit connections in North Minneapolis to serving North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and the growing communities of Crystal and Brooklyn Park. This is a critical transportation investment for our communities and region,” Metropolitan Council Chair Charles Zelle said.

The council's statement says project staff held hundreds of meetings with community groups and members, using that feedback to guide the decision for selecting the route. The council says it will continue to communicate with the community through the next phase of the project.

Further, officials close to the project say the groups are working together to address concerns over displacement, which could occur as a result of the extension.

“I fully support the new Blue Line Extension route, and I believe it is important to ensure the historical displacement these projects can bring are not repeated. To that end, I support the project’s anti-displacement efforts and thankful for the project’s willingness to recognize past wrongs and work towards a solution that secures tangible community benefits. My hope going forward is we continue our deep work with community and find real solutions to real issues,” said Metropolitan Council Member Reva Chamblis.

