Minneapolis fire crews respond to fire at boarded up apartment building

Fire officials said one person was injured after jumping from the second floor.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was injured after jumping from the second-floor window to escape a fire at a boarded up apartment building Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, multiple people were inside the building at the time of the fire, and at one point, one of them jumped from the second floor. Officials say the person was medically evaluated by HCMC paramedics and is in "stable" condition.

Officials say they were called to a boarded up apartment near the Leaning Tower of Pizza just before 6:15 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the building. Crews evacuated the building before the fire eventually spread to all four floors, resulting in a partial roof and exterior wall collapse in the alleyways. It's unclear if any nearby buildings were impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

