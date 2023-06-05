Midtown Global Market nominated for USA Today list

The market is currently holding strong in fourth place on the site's leaderboard.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis gem could soon receive national acclaim.

The Midtown Global Market has been nominated for USA Today's "10Best Public Markets" list.

The nomination was made by a panel of industry experts and editors at USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, according to a release.

Voting is now open to the public, fans of the market can vote at this link.

Midtown's entry is listed with the following caption on the website:

"Home to 45 businesses spanning more than 22 cultures for a truly global experience that you might not expect in Minneapolis!" Arepas? Dosas? Tagines? Done! If that's not enough, there are artisan cheeses, coffee, desserts and more.

