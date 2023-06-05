Midtown Global Market nominated for USA Today list

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis gem could soon receive national acclaim.
The Midtown Global Market has been nominated for USA Today's "10Best Public Markets" list.
The nomination was made by a panel of industry experts and editors at USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, according to a release.
Voting is now open to the public, fans of the market can vote at this link.
The market is currently holding strong in fourth place on the site's leaderboard.
Midtown's entry is listed with the following caption on the website:
"Home to 45 businesses spanning more than 22 cultures for a truly global experience that you might not expect in Minneapolis!" Arepas? Dosas? Tagines? Done! If that's not enough, there are artisan cheeses, coffee, desserts and more.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.