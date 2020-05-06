Midtown Global Market terminates Holy Land lease over employee's social media posts

The CEO of Holy Land Grocery, Butcher Shop and Deli said he fired his daughter after past social media posts surfaced where she used racial slurs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Holy Land Grocery, Butcher Shop and Deli has been evicted from the Midtown Global Market after racist social media posts from the CEO's daughter surfaced.

Holy Land CEO, Majdi Wadi, explained in a Facebook post that he had learned on Thursday that a staffer had "posted racial slurs onto social media prior to beginning employment with us."

He went on to identify that employee as his own daughter.

"We were not aware of these posts. As a business that was formed by immigrants, we do not tolerate this type of behavior because it is completely against our beliefs and faith," Wadi's statement said. "Although she was a teenager when she made this mistake, my daughters employment with the company has been terminated effective immediately."

Just a few hours later, Midtown Global Market announced that it would be "exercising its rights as landlord to immediately close the Holy Land Grocery, Butcher Shop & Deli and terminate their lease."

The eviction from the Midtown Global Market does not impact Holy Land's flagship location on Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis.