Mill City Museum nominated for 'Best History Museum in the Nation'

Museum fans can vote for the downtown Minneapolis site daily through an online contest through Feb. 13.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mill City Museum was nominated for the "Best History Museum in the Nation", and the Minneapolis attraction needs your help to win the award.

The downtown Minneapolis museum was nominated for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award in the best history museum category.

“This nomination is an incredible honor,” said Mill City Museum Site Manager David Stevens in a statement. “Mill City Museum brings people together by showcasing the history of Minneapolis, and we are grateful for this opportunity that will allow more people around the country to learn about this gem.”

The museum, which showcases the rich history of the flour industry, the Mississippi River and the city of Minneapolis, has already won several awards, including the American Institute of Architects Honor Award for Architecture.

Supporters of the museum can vote online once per day until the contest ends on Feb. 13.

