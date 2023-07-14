Check those tickets! $1 million Minnesota lottery winner has only weeks to claim their prize

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Fridley last July, and the winner has until July 29, 2023 to claim their prize.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Someone in Minnesota might be a millionaire, and they don't even know it.

Last year, a lucky lottery player bought a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket at the Casey's General Store in Fridley for the July 29, 2022 drawing.

But the person with the winning numbers has yet to claim their prize, and time is running out.

In Minnesota, Mega Millions players have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. And with July 29, 2023 right around the corner... the clock is ticking to check your tickets.

The winning numbers from the July 29, 2022 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67. You'll need to match all five numbers to claim the $1 million prize.

In total, 20 people across the country won the Mega Millions on those numbers last July 29. Six people won the Match 5 + Megaplier.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, $660,000 in lottery prizes remain unclaimed, not including the $1 million Mega Millions ticket. Click here to see if you've been holding on to a winner.

