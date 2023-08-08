Motorcyclist walks away from crash on I-35W

Miraculously, Minnesota State Patrol said the driver wasn't injured in the accident, though his bike does have "significant damage."

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A motorcyclist walked away from a nasty spill on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

The crash, which was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras, happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Lake Street.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver had swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, but lost control and crashed the motorcycle.

MnDOT traffic cam video showed the moment the motorcyclist slammed onto the roadway and rolled several yards as traffic in two lanes came to a stop behind him. The motorcycle is seen flying down the highway before it came to a rest along the median.

Miraculously, state patrol said the driver wasn't injured in the accident, though his bike does have "significant damage."

Though this crash luckily only ended with major damage to the bike, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days for traffic fatalities each year in the state.

"Keep your distance, away from the vehicles best you can, and you never know what the vehicle is going to do, hanging out in their blind spot is a very poor choice, for the motorcyclist's point of view," Jon Fernholz from American Bikers for Awareness Training and Education (ABATE) told KARE 11 June.

To help educate more young people on motorcycle safety, ABATE has pledged to pay for basic training classes through its Young Riders Program. Those classes come highly recommended by the Department of Public Safety but are not required.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+