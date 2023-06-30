While larger employers began paying higher hourly rates in January, new increases begin July 1 for smaller businesses in both cities.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Paychecks will be getting a boost for some workers in St. Paul and Minneapolis starting on Saturday.

Both cities have ordinances in place with a scheduled calendar of minimum wage increases, which are above the current state minimum of $10.59 per hour for large employers as of Jan. 1.

Starting July 1 in St. Paul, workers at large employers (with 101 to 10,000 employees) will be paid a minimum of $15 per hour; small businesses (with six to 100 employees) must pay a minimum of $13 per hour; and the smallest businesses (dubbed "micro" in the St. Paul ordinance, with five or fewer employees) will pay a minimum wage of $11.50 per hour.

St. Paul's largest employers with more than 10,001 employees have been required to pay a minimum wage of $15.19 per hour since Jan. 1.

In Minneapolis, the classifications are different; businesses with more than 100 employees are considered "large," and have been required to pay a minimum wage of $15.19 since the beginning of the year. The changes on July 1 are for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, which will be required to boost hourly wages by a dollar to $14.50 per hour.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+