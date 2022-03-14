Child critical after being shot in Minneapolis

x
Police say the 2-year-old boy was being cared for by a family member when he was shot in the face, and that information on how it happened is "limited."
MINNEAPOLIS — A two-year-old boy is reported in critical but stable condition after police say he was shot in the face early Monday. 

Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue near Loring Park shortly after 4:30 a.m. on reports of a child bleeding. Arriving officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The child was rushed to a local hospital, where he is reported in critical condition. 

Investigators say the boy was staying with a non-parental family member when the incident occurred, and that officers on the scene were provided with "limited information" as to how the shooting unfolded. 

At this point no arrests have been made, but forensic specialists are processing the scene for evidence and MPD continues to investigate the circumstances. 

