Able Seedhouse & Brewery to serve its last beer Oct. 1

A popular northeast Minneapolis brewery will serve its last beer Saturday, announcing its closure after seven years in business.

In a post on Instagram Tuesday, Able Seedhouse & Brewery said "a new entity" will soon take over its production and taproom.

"The time has come to close the doors at Able Brewery," the post read, in part. "Many of you have grown with us, started families, moved here and away and changed a lot from the first day we poured our beer in November of 2015."

The post went on to say taproom specials and deals will be available in partnership with Animales Burger Co., whose food truck will be open Thursday through Saturday.

Able says its taproom, located at 1121 Quincy St. NE, will reopen "soon" under its new leadership.

"We're excited that the legacy of our beautiful taproom will live on with new energy and a new team," the post read.

