Vote for MSP Airport detection dog Zita as 2023 TSA Cutest Canine

The 3-year-old German Shorthair made the final four in the TSA's 2023 Cutest Canine Contest, and you can help make her numero uno.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a HUGE misconception that someone (or some critter) can't be both cute and ultra-competent.

Look no further than Zita, the detection dog currently keeping travelers safe at MSP International Airport.

The 3-year-old German Shorthair works with a human handler, utilizing her keen sense of smell to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials as passengers make their way through MSP. Zita has been on the job since graduating from TSA's Canine Training Center in 2022.

But apparently, the hard-working detection dog has not lost her puppy cuteness, as Zita was just named among four finalists for the 2023 TSA Cutest Canine Contest. Her predecessor Eebbers won the title in 2022, and MSP would be the first to boast back-to-back winners if Zita can turn back the competition.

In order for her to claim the crown, Minnesotans have to step up and vote for Zita on one of the TSA's social media platforms. It's your choice, be it Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

In the first elimination round it's her versus a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named Joker-Jordan from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, while in the other bracket it's a 3-year-old German Shepherd named Zeta from Tampa International Airport versus a German Shorthaired pointer named Dina from Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas.

Voting for the semifinal round opened Aug. 21 and winds up Aug. 22. The two winners then move on for a final cuteness vote.

Canine detection dogs are a highly-visible layer of security that support TSA’s efforts to keep travelers safe and secure. In addition to working in an aviation environment, they are also trained to work in mass transit, commuter rail and maritime venues.

TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

